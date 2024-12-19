AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -14.02 (-6.91%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-7.57%)
CNERGY 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-9.94%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-9.92%)
DFML 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-9.57%)
DGKC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-5.69%)
FCCL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFBL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.97%)
FFL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-9.35%)
HUBC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.85%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.91%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.16%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.23%)
NBP 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-9.13%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.76 (-4.42%)
PAEL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.89%)
PIBTL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-9.09%)
PPL 188.02 Decreased By ▼ -9.86 (-4.98%)
PRL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.87%)
PTC 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-7.62%)
SEARL 99.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-3.43%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-9.11%)
UNITY 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-10.53%)
BR100 11,365 Decreased By -524.9 (-4.41%)
BR30 35,070 Decreased By -2286.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 106,622 Decreased By -4447.9 (-4%)
KSE30 33,530 Decreased By -1379.2 (-3.95%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks tumble after Fed’s hawkish signal

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:14pm

European stocks tumbled on Thursday, on course for their biggest percentage drop in five weeks, as investors fled riskier assets including equities and commodities after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate cuts next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.2% by 0809 GMT, with all the major subsectors in the red.

US stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the major indexes posting their biggest daily decline in months, after the US central bank cut rates as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

US and European government bond yields spiked in response, while prices of oil and base metals fell against a stronger dollar. Rate-sensitive technology stocks in Europe came under heavy selling pressure, down 1.9%, after megacap giants suffered big losses overnight on Wall Street.

Renault supports European shares ahead of Fed rate outcome

Traders are now awaiting the Bank of England’s rate decision at 1200 GMT, with markets widely expecting policymakers to keep rates on hold. The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.2%, swept up in a broader market selloff.

SoftwareOne Holding jumped 10.1% after the Swiss technology firm announced a deal to buy Crayon Group Holding in a stock-and-cash offer that valued its Norwegian competitor at around $1.34 billion. Crayon’s shares dipped 1.6%.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks tumble after Fed’s hawkish signal

KSE-100 suffers over 4,000-point loss, falls below 107,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories