DUBAI: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded on Thursday a 20.5 billion dirham ($5.6 billion) contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project to a consortium of three companies, the Dubai Media Office reported.

The consortium consists of Turkeiye MAPA and Limak, and China’s state-owned CRRC.

Dubai Media Office added that the metro line will span 30 km (18.64 miles) and include 14 stations.