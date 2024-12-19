AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.02 (-7.89%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.55%)
CNERGY 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-10.55%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-9.92%)
DFML 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-9.75%)
DGKC 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-5.89%)
FCCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
FFBL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.97%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.71%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-6.89%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.14%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-9.98%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.44%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-7.11%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-9.84%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.26 (-4.65%)
PAEL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.2%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.38 (-5.25%)
PRL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.41%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 99.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.18%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-9.55%)
UNITY 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-11.7%)
BR100 11,365 Decreased By -524.9 (-4.41%)
BR30 35,070 Decreased By -2286.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 106,293 Decreased By -4777.4 (-4.3%)
KSE30 33,397 Decreased By -1512.3 (-4.33%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kite-making picks up in India’s Gujarat as harvest festival nears

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 01:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

AHMEDABAD, India: Huddled over piles of colourful paper, Mohammad Yunus is one among thousands of workers in India’s western state of Gujarat who make kites by hand that are used during a major harvest festival.

People in Gujarat celebrate Uttarayan, a Hindu festival in mid-January that celebrates the end of winter by flying kites held by glass-coated or plastic strings.

“The kite may seem like a small item but it takes a long time to make it.

Many people are involved in it and their livelihoods depend on it,“ Yunus, a Muslim who comes to Gujarat from neighbouring Rajasthan state to make kites during the peak season, told Reuters.

More than 130,000 people are involved in kite-making throughout Gujarat, according to government estimates, many of whom work from homes to make kites that cost as little as five rupees (6 U.S. cents).

At the start of the two-day festival, people rent roofs and terraces from those who have access to them, and gather there to fly colourful kites that criss-cross each other in the sky.

Gujarat is a hub of the kite industry in the country, boasting a market worth 6.50 billion Indian rupees ($76.58 million), and the state accounts for about 65% of the total number of kites made in India.

While the kite flying season in the state is limited to almost just 2 or 3 days in January, the industry runs year-round providing employment to about 130,000 people in the state, according to government figures.

But these paper birds are also harmful and can be fatal, especially kites that have plastic strings, which can cause serious cuts to birds in the sky, killing and injuring thousands of them during the festival.

At least 18 people died from kite related injures across Gujarat during this year’s Uttarayan festival, including being cut by a string and getting electrocuted while trying to extricate a kite from an electric pole, local media reported.

India Gujarat

Comments

200 characters

Kite-making picks up in India’s Gujarat as harvest festival nears

KSE-100 suffers 4,000-point loss, falls below 107,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories