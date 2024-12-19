AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 198.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-2.23%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.99%)
DCL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
DFML 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.35%)
DGKC 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.54%)
FFBL 86.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.24%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.61%)
NBP 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-7.35%)
OGDC 215.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-2.43%)
PAEL 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.52%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.38%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-2.72%)
PRL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.25%)
PTC 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
SEARL 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.77%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.55%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.31%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.68%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 36,955 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 109,999 Decreased By -1071.6 (-0.96%)
KSE30 34,590 Decreased By -319.4 (-0.91%)
Palm falls further on weakness of rival edible oils

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:39am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a fifth straight session, weighed down by weakness in rival edible oils.

Malaysia hopes palm oil industry can be compliant with EU law when grace period ends

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 54 ringgit, or 1.19%, to 4,475 ringgit ($994.44) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.01%, while its palm oil contract shed 2.16%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.25%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.74% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • India extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts for key farm commodities including crude palm oil and rapeseed until January, as the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils and a major producer of wheat and rice seeks to curb food inflation.

  • Indonesia’s plan to expand its biodiesel mandate from Jan. 1, which has fuelled concerns it could curb global palm oil supplies, looks increasingly likely to be implemented gradually, analysts said, as industry participants seek a phase-in period.

  • Oil prices fell in early trading after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts in 2025, potentially impacting fuel demand.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may fall into 4,273 ringgit to 4,370 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

