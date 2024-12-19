Palm falls further on weakness of rival edible oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a fifth straight session, weighed down by weakness in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 54 ringgit, or 1.19%, to 4,475 ringgit ($994.44) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals