Soybeans at 4-year lows amid supply glut, strong dollar

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures on Thursday sat at their lowest since September 2020, pinned down by a strong dollar, a slide in soyoil prices and expectations of massive production early next year in top exporter Brazil.
Corn and wheat futures eased, tracking the fall in soybeans.
Fundamentals
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.2% to $9.50 a bushel at 0131 GMT, matching last session’s low. Prices fell 2.6% on Wednesday.
CBOT corn slipped 0.1% to $4.36-3/4 a bushel and wheat fell 0.5% to $5.38-1/2 a bushel. Both contracts are moving towards four-year lows reached earlier this year, though corn has further to go than wheat.
The US dollar shot to its strongest since November 2022 against a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced US crops less competitive in global markets, pressuring CBOT prices.
Production expectations in Brazil have risen following regular rainfall. This week AgRural predicted a record 2024-25 crop of 171.5 million metric tons and another consultancy, Patria Agronegocios, forecast a 170.41 million ton harvest.
The Brazilian real weakened by around 30% against the dollar this year, helping Brazil’s exporters undercut US rivals.
CBOT soyoil futures plunged this week after news on Tuesday said a stopgap US government funding bill did not include support for biodiesel among other agriculture-related policies and spending.
“Edible oil prices and meal prices are both falling, with soybean prices following, providing a drag on corn and wheat prices that are trying to hold areas of chart support,” StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman said.
