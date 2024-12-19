AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 198.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-2.41%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
DCL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
DFML 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.3%)
DGKC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.53%)
FCCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
FFBL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
FFL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
HUBC 130.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.17%)
KOSM 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.2%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
NBP 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-7.35%)
OGDC 216.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-2.07%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.39%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.04%)
PPL 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.47%)
PRL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.41%)
PTC 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
SEARL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.57%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
TRG 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.51%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 36,955 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 110,101 Decreased By -969.8 (-0.87%)
KSE30 34,602 Decreased By -307.4 (-0.88%)
Markets

Australian shares drop 2% as Fed signals fewer rate cuts in 2025

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:18am

Australian shares plunged more than 2% on Thursday, led by commodity stocks and banks, as global investors reacted to the prospect of fewer rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve next year following its recent quarter-point rate reduction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down as much as 2.1% at 8136.6, as of 2357 GMT, its lowest level since Nov. 6.

The benchmark ended almost flat on Wednesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reduced the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points at its final meeting of 2024.

However, it lowered its projected rate cuts for 2025 from four to two, signalling a likely pause in January.

In Sydney, miners led losses in the benchmark index, dropping 2.3% as supply concerns eased and demand slightly slowed due to steelmakers in top consumer China conducting maintenance on more furnaces.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue added between 1.6% and 3%. Gold miners followed suit, dropping as much 5% to their lowest levels since Nov. 18, as underlying bullion prices took a beating after the US Fed’s rate announcement.

Sub-index leaders Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining slipped as much as 5.4% and 6.1%, respectively.

The financials dropped 2.2%, with the “Big Four” lenders down between 2.2% and 2.6%. Technology stocks fell as much as 3.6%, mirroring the drop in US Nasdaq.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

In company news, Woodside Energy said it entered into a deal with oil behemoth Chevron for an asset swap, with Chevron making a payment as much as $400 million to the company.

WDS stock lost as much as 1.7%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped as much as 1.4% to 12,689.910, marking its biggest intraday pct drop since Dec. 4.

