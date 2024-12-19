Minister, Chinese envoy visit Pir Mehar Ali Shah Agri University

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain along with the Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong, on Wednesday, visited Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University and inspected key facilities in the university.

During the visit, the minister and ambassador were briefed on the overall progress of the China-Pakistan Research and Development Center for Modern Agriculture and Water Efficient Technologies.

The main objective of the visit was to strengthen agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.

They inspected key facilities, including exhibition halls, training centres, laboratories, and the sprinkler irrigation demonstration site.

A bilateral meeting between Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Chinese ambassador was held to discuss ongoing agricultural collaboration.

They discussed the progress of training 1,000 agricultural professionals and expanding contract farming initiatives in Pakistan by Chinese firms.

The minister said that following this visit cooperation between China and Pakistan in the agriculture sector would further increase.

Such kinds of initiatives would help in increased production and quality of agriculture produce, he said.

The minister praised the efforts of the China-Pakistan collaboration in modernising Pakistan’s agricultural sector and expressed optimism about further strengthening this partnership.

