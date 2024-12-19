AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 202.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.28%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
DCL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
DFML 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.8%)
DGKC 96.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.58%)
FCCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
FFBL 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.87%)
FFL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.58%)
HUBC 130.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-8.86%)
OGDC 220.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.12%)
PAEL 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
PPL 197.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PRL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
PTC 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 107.30 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (4.12%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
TRG 57.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,748 Decreased By -142.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 36,967 Decreased By -389.5 (-1.04%)
KSE100 109,684 Decreased By -1386.4 (-1.25%)
KSE30 34,380 Decreased By -528.8 (-1.51%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-19

KE issues schedule for annual transmission network maintenance

Press Release Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has issued a temporary power shutdown schedule for necessary maintenance of its transmission network. These shutdowns are planned during winter months and are critical to ensure the efficiency of high-voltage electrical equipment supplying reliable electricity to large-scale areas.

While KE will be making all possible efforts to provide electricity through alternative means, customers may face a temporary interruption in their supply. Such interruptions should not be equated with load-shedding.

Maintenance activities for December are focused on specific grids and/or high-voltage transmission lines associated in the network. The schedule is: North Karachi Grid, December 21, and KEPZ Grid on December 29.

KE’s social media platforms will be available 24/7 to assist customers with their queries, while the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp self-service portal and call center 118 will also be accessible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE electricity K-Electric KE maintenance transmission network maintenance

Comments

200 characters

KE issues schedule for annual transmission network maintenance

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

Read more stories