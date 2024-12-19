AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Dispensing justice at all levels obligation of judges, says CJP

Terence J Sigamony Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi said it is the constitutional obligation of all the judges from the Supreme Court to the judges of the district judiciary, to dispense justice at all levels, particularly at the grassroots level

As part of his judicial reforms to improve service delivery and promote equitable access to justice, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has initiated an extraordinary initiative to personally visit the most remote districts in each province.

As part of this initiative, the chief justice recently visited Ghotki, the remotest district in Sindh on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, along with the registrars of the Supreme Court and the SHC.

During his interactive sessions, with district and sessions judges, as well as representatives of the bar associations from Ghotki and adjoining districts including Kashmore at Kandhkot, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Naushero Feroze, he emphasised that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is concerned about the furthest districts which are remote and underprivileged areas of the provinces where judicial officers are dispensing justice to the litigants efficiently and effectively.

It is the constitutional obligation of all judges from the Supreme Court (as mentioned in our Oath) to the judges of district judiciary, to dispense justice at all levels, particularly at the grassroots level because the district judiciary is the first formal forum of litigation, where litigants bring their cases. As the face of the justice system, the district judiciary shapes the public perception of the justice sector and plays a pivotal role in either building or eroding trust in the system.

The chief justice urged the judges and legal fraternity that litigants are vital stakeholders in the justice system and must be treated with humanity and respect. He underscored the importance of welcoming every litigant with a smiling face, kindness, and empathy, as these gestures reinforce trust in the judiciary and its commitment to fairness.

The CJP highlighted that such an approach ensures that courts are not merely halls of law but also serve as beacons of hope and justice for all who seek redress.

The chief justice reassured judicial officers that comprehensive steps would be taken to foster a supportive work environment, enhancing their safety, dignity, and access to essential resources. He urged High Courts to prioritise the placement of skilled officers in remote districts, ensuring their tenures are consistent and adequately supported. To further empower judicial officers in these areas, he proposed several key initiatives, including prioritising foreign training programmes and professional development opportunities through the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

He also emphasised the establishment of e-campus facilities for continuous learning and the creation of a framework recognising postings in remote districts as a mark of distinction. Additionally, he suggested introducing a video link facility to facilitate lawyers, thereby, bridging geographical barriers and improving access to justice.

In discussions with representatives of the bar associations, the chief justice addressed concerns regarding the administration of justice in remote districts and assured the prompt resolution of their grievances. He also emphasised the importance of capacity building, announcing that training programmes would be conducted at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad.

Additionally, the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan informed the legal community about the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), which aims to empower legal practitioners in underserved regions by providing financial assistance to support their efforts in advancing justice and ensuring equitable access to legal resources.

