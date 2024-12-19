AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Xi hails Macau ‘success’ in visit for 25th anniversary of Chinese rule

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

MACAU: Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Macau’s “world-recognised success” as he arrived in the city on Wednesday, kickstarting a three-day trip as the casino hub prepares to celebrate 25 years of Beijing rule.

The former Portuguese colony was handed over to China on December 20, 1999, under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework that promised autonomy and wider civil liberties than the Chinese mainland.

Xi lauded Macau’s implementation of the framework after he landed at Macau International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the past 25 years, the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle with Macau characteristics has achieved a world-recognised success, and has demonstrated vitality and a unique appeal,” Xi said.

The Chinese president — who last visited Macau in 2019 — said he will use his trip to celebrate the anniversary with compatriots and to inspect Macau’s “new developments and changes”.

“In the next few days, I will go around and have a look, and have extensive and in-depth exchanges with our friends from all places, and discuss plans for Macau’s development,” he said.

The city — the only place in China where casino gambling is permitted — has long surpassed Las Vegas to be the world’s top casino hub, fuelled by two decades of spending by Chinese visitors.

Xi will attend the inauguration of Macau’s new administration during his trip and “also conduct an inspection tour”, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Sam Hou-fai, the former president of Macau’s highest court, will be sworn in on Friday as the city’s fourth post-handover leader — and the first to be born in China and not have a background in business.

Sam has said that Macau cannot rely solely on casinos — which account for 81 percent of government revenue — and noted the sector’s “barbaric expansion” over the years.

Macau’s economic diversification and integration into China’s regional blueprint, dubbed the Greater Bay Area, will likely be the main themes during Xi’s visit, experts told AFP.

