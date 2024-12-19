AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-19

Wall Street rises with all eyes on Fed decision

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session, as investors anticipated an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and awaited clues on what policymakers could do in 2025.

The Fed is widely expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting of the year. The announcement is expected at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

With a rate cut expected by most investors, more focus is on the Fed’s summary of economic projections (SEP), which includes policymakers’ forecasts for the economy and the “dot plot” of their expectations for interest rates over the longer term.

Comments from Chair Jerome Powell will also be watched for clues on how the central bank will determine policy next year, as recent economic data has shown both strong growth and persistent inflation that could keep the Fed from cutting rates as much as previously forecast.

“The prevailing view is that the Fed will accompany the rate cut with hawkish comments, indicating that it’s time to take a pause in loosening monetary policy,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

“This seems wise, given the incoming Trump administration, the recent uptick in inflation, decent US economic growth and the strength of the US stock market.”

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.68 points, or 0.37%, to 43,610.58, the S&P 500 gained 12.56 points, or 0.21%, to 6,063.10 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 37.96 points, or 0.19%, to 20,147.02.

Higher interest rates are typically negative for the equity market, making less risky investments more attractive and pressuring companies’ stock prices as their growth slows.

Tesla edged up 1%, reversing early losses, after rising over 14% in the last three sessions, while AI giant Nvidia jumped 3.5% after hitting an over two-month low on Tuesday.

Birkenstock advanced 6.3% after the footwear maker beat market expectations for fourth-quarter results, while General Mills fell 2.5% as the Cheerios maker slashed its annual profit forecast.

The Dow is set to snap a nine-session losing streak, its longest since February 1978, lifted by UnitedHealth Group’s 3.2% rise.

Despite some jitters over future Fed policy, stocks are on track to end the year strong with the S&P 500 up over 27%, the Nasdaq up over 34% and the Dow up nearly 16%.

The rally has been fueled by technology companies that capitalized on the euphoria around artificial intelligence, the prospects of a lower rate environment and hope of pro-business policies from the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Crypto-focused stocks slipped as bitcoin fell more than 2%. MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms down 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 106 new lows.

