AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Chicago wheat futures firm

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures steadied on Wednesday following four consecutive daily losses, as concerns over supply from Russia partially offset a stronger dollar and weak outlook for US exports. Soybean futures fell and hovered near four-year lows amid good crop conditions in Brazil and lacklustre Chinese demand for US beans. Corn was little changed, with prices consolidating after a rally to 5-1/2-month highs last week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was flat at $5.45 a bushel by 0525 GMT. Consultants Sovecon cut their forecast for 2025 wheat production in Russia - the world’s biggest wheat exporter - by 3 million metric tons to 78.7 million tons, citing that crop conditions were the worst in decades. Russia flooded the market through much of 2024, holding CBOT wheat around four-year lows, but Russian export prices are now rising and shipments are expected to slow sharply.

However, ongoing harvests in Argentina and Australia have exceeded expectations, Ukrainian crops are in better shape than feared, according to consultants APK-Inform, and good rainfall in US wheat-growing areas has raised the production outlook amid concerns over US export prospects.

In addition, the dollar is near November’s two-year high against a basket of major peers, making US exports costlier for buyers with other currencies. Russia has produced exceptionally large crops in the last couple of years and the Sovecon forecast would - if correct - simply return production to typical pre-2022 levels, said Andrew Whitelaw at consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

