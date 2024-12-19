AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Copper edges up after hitting two-week low

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

LONDON: Copper prices edged up in London on Wednesday after hitting their lowest in more than two weeks, but remained under pressure from concerns about demand from top consumer China and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,017 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting $8,950, its lowest since Dec. 2.

Copper, used in power and construction, has been trading in a tight range for a month as investors watch for developments on import tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump and for more clarity on China’s economic recovery path. The sentiment towards growth-dependent metals was further hit this week by a set of China’s November data which disappointed the market with slower retail sales growth, even though the country’s industrial output grew ahead of expectations.

Supporting copper on the supply side, China’s official statistics data showed on Wednesday its refined copper production fell 1.6% to 1.13 million tons in November. Meanwhile, aluminium prices fell 0.6% to $2,526.5 a ton in official activity. The metal is trading close to a month-low for the second consecutive session amid China’s November aluminium production output growth.

“Longer term, outlook for aluminium is looking more bullish with an expected deficit likely to support prices at higher levels,” Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING, said. The US dollar held firm on Wednesday before the Fed policy meeting which is expected to deliver a so-called hawkish cut, trimming rates but suggesting fewer cuts may lie ahead.

The focus is on how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates next year. Reduced borrowing costs support prospects for growth-dependent metals. In other metals, zinc slipped 0.8% to $3,010 a ton, lead was down 0.2% at $1,982.5, tin rose 0.4% to $29,175 and nickel added 0.3% to $15,550.

