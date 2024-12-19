Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 202,103 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,941 tonnes of import cargo and 106,762 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,341 comprised of 68,866 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 26,475 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 106,762 comprised of 52,525 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 45,610 tonnes of Clinkers,912 tonnes of Rice &7,615 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Vancouver, MT Khairpur, Manzanillo Bridge, Conti Annapurna and Sea Tiger berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Blue Moon, X-Press Kohima, CmaCgm Gemini, Spil Citra & Crimson Grace sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-II and Al-Deebel left the port on Wednesday morning, while four ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Positano, Kouros Queen and Hafnia Excellence are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 220,628 tonnes, comprising 165,405 tonnes imports cargo and 55,223 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,546 Containers (3,561 TEUs Imports &1,985 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 26 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Atilla, Renad, Venus and Maya Gas &two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Lotus-Ascheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Gas oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday 18th December, while two more ships, Tubul and One Recommendation are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 19th December, 2024.

