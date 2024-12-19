AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-19

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 202,103 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,941 tonnes of import cargo and 106,762 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,341 comprised of 68,866 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 26,475 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 106,762 comprised of 52,525 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 45,610 tonnes of Clinkers,912 tonnes of Rice &7,615 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Vancouver, MT Khairpur, Manzanillo Bridge, Conti Annapurna and Sea Tiger berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Blue Moon, X-Press Kohima, CmaCgm Gemini, Spil Citra & Crimson Grace sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-II and Al-Deebel left the port on Wednesday morning, while four ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Positano, Kouros Queen and Hafnia Excellence are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 220,628 tonnes, comprising 165,405 tonnes imports cargo and 55,223 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,546 Containers (3,561 TEUs Imports &1,985 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 26 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Atilla, Renad, Venus and Maya Gas &two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Lotus-Ascheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Gas oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday 18th December, while two more ships, Tubul and One Recommendation are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 19th December, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

PCGA data reveals sharp decline in cotton production

Read more stories