WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 18, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24 13-Dec-24 12-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10471 0.104765 0.104805 0.104845
Euro 0.80054 0.800927 0.802291 0.798901
Japanese yen 0.0049445 0.004958 0.0049887 0.0050001
U.K. pound 0.968625 0.964843 0.964496 0.970089
U.S. dollar 0.762637 0.762933 0.762779 0.761511
Algerian dinar 0.005701 0.0056994 0.0057006
Australian dollar 0.484732 0.486522 0.485661 0.488662
Botswana pula 0.0560538 0.0561519 0.0562168 0.0563518
Brazilian real 0.123646 0.126096 0.1263 0.128196
Brunei dollar 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685
Canadian dollar 0.535805 0.535998 0.536729
Chilean peso 0.0007704 0.0007759 0.0007818 0.0007804
Czech koruna 0.0319469 0.0319875 0.0320657 0.0318544
Danish krone 0.107326 0.10738 0.107588 0.107116
Indian rupee 0.00898 0.0089941 0.0089907 0.0089723
Israeli New Shekel 0.211785 0.211456 0.212296 0.213249
Korean won 0.0005315 0.0005325 0.0005329 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47972 2.48068 2.47767
Malaysian ringgit 0.171456 0.17105 0.171296 0.171744
Mauritian rupee 0.0163319 0.0161732 0.0160918 0.0161853
Mexican peso 0.0376866 0.0378725 0.0378701
New Zealand dollar 0.441071 0.440098 0.439895 0.441638
Norwegian krone 0.0680531 0.0683619 0.0687139 0.0685515
Omani rial 1.98345 1.98422 1.98052
Peruvian sol 0.204814 0.204213
Philippine peso 0.0129954 0.0130635 0.0130817 0.0130794
Polish zloty 0.187735 0.188049 0.18724 0.18692
Qatari riyal 0.209516 0.209597 0.209206
Russian ruble 0.0074044 0.0074134 0.0073748 0.0073257
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20337 0.203449 0.20307
Singapore dollar 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685
South African rand 0.0424754 0.0428104 0.0430958
Swedish krona 0.0697821 0.069925 0.0696735 0.0694696
Swiss franc 0.85054 0.854731 0.853411 0.858718
Thai baht 0.0223333 0.0223596 0.0224175 0.0224993
Trinidadian dollar 0.112928 0.112921 0.11271
U.A.E. dirham 0.207662 0.207742 0.207355
Uruguayan peso 0.0171983 0.0171188 0.0171972
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
