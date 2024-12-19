WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24 13-Dec-24 12-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10471 0.104765 0.104805 0.104845 Euro 0.80054 0.800927 0.802291 0.798901 Japanese yen 0.0049445 0.004958 0.0049887 0.0050001 U.K. pound 0.968625 0.964843 0.964496 0.970089 U.S. dollar 0.762637 0.762933 0.762779 0.761511 Algerian dinar 0.005701 0.0056994 0.0057006 Australian dollar 0.484732 0.486522 0.485661 0.488662 Botswana pula 0.0560538 0.0561519 0.0562168 0.0563518 Brazilian real 0.123646 0.126096 0.1263 0.128196 Brunei dollar 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685 Canadian dollar 0.535805 0.535998 0.536729 Chilean peso 0.0007704 0.0007759 0.0007818 0.0007804 Czech koruna 0.0319469 0.0319875 0.0320657 0.0318544 Danish krone 0.107326 0.10738 0.107588 0.107116 Indian rupee 0.00898 0.0089941 0.0089907 0.0089723 Israeli New Shekel 0.211785 0.211456 0.212296 0.213249 Korean won 0.0005315 0.0005325 0.0005329 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47972 2.48068 2.47767 Malaysian ringgit 0.171456 0.17105 0.171296 0.171744 Mauritian rupee 0.0163319 0.0161732 0.0160918 0.0161853 Mexican peso 0.0376866 0.0378725 0.0378701 New Zealand dollar 0.441071 0.440098 0.439895 0.441638 Norwegian krone 0.0680531 0.0683619 0.0687139 0.0685515 Omani rial 1.98345 1.98422 1.98052 Peruvian sol 0.204814 0.204213 Philippine peso 0.0129954 0.0130635 0.0130817 0.0130794 Polish zloty 0.187735 0.188049 0.18724 0.18692 Qatari riyal 0.209516 0.209597 0.209206 Russian ruble 0.0074044 0.0074134 0.0073748 0.0073257 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20337 0.203449 0.20307 Singapore dollar 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685 South African rand 0.0424754 0.0428104 0.0430958 Swedish krona 0.0697821 0.069925 0.0696735 0.0694696 Swiss franc 0.85054 0.854731 0.853411 0.858718 Thai baht 0.0223333 0.0223596 0.0224175 0.0224993 Trinidadian dollar 0.112928 0.112921 0.11271 U.A.E. dirham 0.207662 0.207742 0.207355 Uruguayan peso 0.0171983 0.0171188 0.0171972 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

