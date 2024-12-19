Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 18, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.38
Open Offer Rs 279.19
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 18
|
278.55
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 18
|
278.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 18
|
153.63
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 18
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 18
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 18
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 17
|
6,050.61
|
Nasdaq / Dec 17
|
20,109.06
|
Dow Jones / Dec 17
|
43,449.90
|
India Sensex / Dec 18
|
80,231.76
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 18
|
39,081.71
|
Hang Seng / Dec 18
|
19,857.31
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 18
|
8,222.99
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 18
|
20,267.35
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 17
|
241,860
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 18
|
70.43
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 18
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 18
|
2,644.54
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 18
|
68.50
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 19
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
LSE Capital / Dec 18
LSE Capital Limited(LSECL)
|
6.70
▲ 1.00 (17.54%)
|
S.G.Power / Dec 18
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
9.17
▲ 1.00 (12.24%)
|
Faran Sugar (R) / Dec 18
Faran Sugar Mills Limited (R)(FRSMR)
|
9.43
▲ 1.00 (11.86%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Dec 18
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.47
▲ 0.42 (10.37%)
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Dec 18
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
11.06
▲ 1.01 (10.05%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Dec 18
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
11.50
▲ 1.05 (10.05%)
|
Suhail Jute / Dec 18
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
61.55
▲ 5.60 (10.01%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 18
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
259.27
▲ 23.57 (10.00%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / Dec 18
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
564.23
▲ 51.29 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
National Bank / Dec 18
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
66.38
▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Dec 18
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
180.01
▼ -19.99 (-10.00%)
|
Imperial Limited / Dec 18
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.16
▼ -2.24 (-10.00%)
|
J.A.Textile / Dec 18
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
44.37
▼ -4.93 (-10.00%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Dec 18
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
331.40
▼ -36.82 (-10.00%)
|
Mari Petroleum / Dec 18
Mari Petroleum Company Limited(MARI)
|
728.78
▼ -80.98 (-10.00%)
|
Synthetic Prod / Dec 18
Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited(SPEL)
|
45.89
▼ -5.10 (-10.00%)
|
Biafo Ind. / Dec 18
Biafo Industries Limited(BIFO)
|
198.85
▼ -22.08 (-9.99%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Dec 18
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
12.61
▼ -1.40 (-9.99%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 18
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
151,921,663
▼ -0.15
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 18
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
107,502,606
▲ 0.34
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 18
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
67,234,901
▼ -0.51
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 18
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
60,136,151
▲ 0.13
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 18
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
55,973,468
▼ -1.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 18
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
46,669,770
▼ -0.33
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 18
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
42,923,281
▲ 1.67
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Dec 18
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
36,897,118
▼ -0.46
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Dec 18
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
36,858,206
▲ 1.01
