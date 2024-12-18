AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Moody Brisbane weather frustrates Cummins in drawn third Test

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2024 02:00pm
BRISBANE: Frustrated captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday that Australia controlled the third Test against India at the Gabba and could have won but for the dire Brisbane weather.

Rain delays led to the loss of 249 overs during the match, ending any Australia hopes of pushing for a victory and a lead in the five-Test series.

The match ended drawn and the two sides now head to Melbourne level at 1-1 with two Tests to play.

The only day which wasn’t affected by weather was Sunday, with the other four days losing significant playing time as players were forced off the field on multiple occasions.

“I can’t even remember the number of times we were on and off over the five days,” Cummins said.

“Especially here in Brisbane it normally pelts down for a couple of hours and then you’re back on and it’s clear.

“It’s frustrating because it felt like we were ahead for pretty much all of it, but it wasn’t to be.”

Australia scored 445 in the first innings after being sent in, but missed their chance to enforce a follow-on when Indian 10th-wicket pair Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep sneaked the visitors to 260 with a vital 47-run partnership.

Nathan Lyon questions India’s top order after follow-on celebrations

After dismissing Deep early Wednesday, Australia opted to go for quick runs to try and get India in again on a spicy Gabba wicket.

The Australians came out blazing and lost seven wickets on the way for 89 before declaring, only for rain to end the match 2.1 overs into India’s second innings.

“It’s really hard to predict the weather but we’re always looking to try and set up the game,” Cummins said.

“It felt like there were plenty of wickets on offer – it was just trying to get a total and try and have enough overs to take 10 wickets.”

Cummins also said the under-performing Australian top order of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, who failed again in the second innings, should not be judged on Wednesday’s performance.

“I’m really proud of everyone going out there and trying to win the Test match,” he said.

“We’re big on buying into a game plan and a style and they all played with good intent.

“Today I wouldn’t look (at their scores) too much - it was all about trying to get ourselves to a number rather than trying to preserve wickets.”

