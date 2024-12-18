AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Nathan Lyon questions India’s top order after follow-on celebrations

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 01:29pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia bowler Nathan Lyon said he was surprised by India’s jubilant celebrations after the visitors avoided the follow-on in the third Test in Brisbane and questioned whether the tourists’ batters were up for the fight.

India tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep combined in a defiant 10th wicket stand to push India to safety late on day four on Tuesday, triggering high-fives and back-slapping among teammates and staff at the Gabba.

The partnership ensured Pat Cummins’s Australia would have to bat again, reducing their already slim chances of forcing a result.

Lyon said India’s celebrations had been discussed by his teammates in light of Australia’s dominant position despite rain blighting the Test throughout.

“After the play we spoke about that and were surprised about some of their actions,” the veteran Test spinner said in an interview with host broadcaster Fox Cricket during a rain break before lunch on day five.

“Especially the way that we’ve gone about this game and I think we can be extremely proud about the way we’ve gone about it.

Third Australia-India Test ends in draw at rain-hit Gabba

“We’ve really driven this game to get into the position that we find ourselves at the moment. “It looked to me like their top order didn’t want to bat last night if we were able to get that and enforce the follow-on.”

India were bowled out for 260 early on day five, 185 runs short of Australia’s first innings total of 445.

The series is level at 1-1.

