South Korean shares rise on dip-buying after two sessions of declines

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares at more than two-week high after president impeached

South Korean shares climbed 1% on Wednesday on dip-buying after two sessions of declines, while focus remained on the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.74 points, or 1.01%, at 2,481.55 as of 0324 GMT.

“It is expected there will be dip-buying today after yesterday’s over-selling, but the upside will be limited ahead of the Fed’s meeting result,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

The US central bank is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting ending Wednesday.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.66%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.76%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.26%.

Hyundai gained 4.60% and sister automaker Kia Corp jumped 5.43%. Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao added 1.43% and 0.93%, respectively.

Of the total 938 traded issues, 471 advanced and 406 declined.

South Korea’s finance minister said the government would respond actively to excessive volatility in foreign exchange.

Foreigners net bought shares worth 170.9 billion won ($119 million).

The won was quoted at 1,436.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than Tuesday’s close at 1,437.1.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 106.80.