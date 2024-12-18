AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 210.50 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.31%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.64%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.7%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
DGKC 99.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-3.49%)
FCCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.06%)
FFBL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.01%)
FFL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.29%)
HUBC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.93 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.02%)
KOSM 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.26%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 221.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.48%)
PAEL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.56%)
PPL 199.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-3.31%)
PRL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PTC 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.95%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.21%)
TELE 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TOMCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.33%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TREET 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.38%)
TRG 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.53%)
UNITY 33.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,076 Decreased By -222.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 37,921 Decreased By -956 (-2.46%)
KSE100 112,324 Decreased By -2536.5 (-2.21%)
KSE30 35,315 Decreased By -880.8 (-2.43%)
Dec 18, 2024
South Korean shares rise on dip-buying after two sessions of declines

  • KOSPI was up 24.74 points, or 1.01%
Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 01:23pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares at more than two-week high after president impeached

  • South Korean shares climbed 1% on Wednesday on dip-buying after two sessions of declines, while focus remained on the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.74 points, or 1.01%, at 2,481.55 as of 0324 GMT.

  • “It is expected there will be dip-buying today after yesterday’s over-selling, but the upside will be limited ahead of the Fed’s meeting result,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

  • The US central bank is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting ending Wednesday.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.66%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.76%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.26%.

  • Hyundai gained 4.60% and sister automaker Kia Corp jumped 5.43%. Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao added 1.43% and 0.93%, respectively.

  • Of the total 938 traded issues, 471 advanced and 406 declined.

  • South Korea’s finance minister said the government would respond actively to excessive volatility in foreign exchange.

  • Foreigners net bought shares worth 170.9 billion won ($119 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,436.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than Tuesday’s close at 1,437.1.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 106.80.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.635%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 2.800%.

South Korean shares

