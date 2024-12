BEIJING: The jobless rate for 16-to-24-year-olds in China, excluding college students, fell to 16.1% in November from 17.1% in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc

The unemployment rate for 25-29 years old, excluding students, also dropped, falling slightly to 6.7% from 6.8%, according to the data.