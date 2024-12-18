AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.78%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.7%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
DGKC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-3.83%)
FCCL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.31%)
FFBL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.56%)
FFL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.01%)
HUBC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.93 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.02%)
KOSM 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.26%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 221.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.48%)
PAEL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.56%)
PPL 199.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-3.31%)
PRL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PTC 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.95%)
SEARL 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.21%)
TELE 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TOMCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.33%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TREET 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.38%)
TRG 59.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.53%)
UNITY 33.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,076 Decreased By -222.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 37,921 Decreased By -956 (-2.46%)
KSE100 112,249 Decreased By -2611.3 (-2.27%)
KSE30 35,280 Decreased By -915.9 (-2.53%)
Dec 18, 2024
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls as tech stocks drag; auto shares shine

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 11:19am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street’s weak finish overnight, while a report of a Honda-Nissan tie-up boosted auto shares.

The Nikkei had slipped 0.21% to 39,281.06 by the midday break and was on track for a fourth straight session of declines.

US stocks retreated on Tuesday and the Dow dropped for a ninth straight session, as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last policy announcement of the year after economic data indicated consumer spending remained solid.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 3.43% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron inched down 0.25%.

The broader Topix edged up 0.12% to 2,731.48, with the auto sector rising 1.58% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Honda Motor and Nissan Motor are moving towards a closer tie-up with talks of setting up a holding company, a source said, in the clearest sign yet of reorganisation in Japan’s auto industry in response to immense challenges posed by Tesla and Chinese rivals.

Japan’s Nikkei rises on Nasdaq strength, weak yen

“The report raised expectations that Japan’s automakers will start a consolidation and investors were prompted to buy auto shares,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“The market did not expect the closer tie-up between Nissan and Honda would take place this early. Now, investors expect less competitive automakers, such as Mazda, may be a target for an acquisition.”

Shares of Nissan surged 22%, while those of Honda rose 2.3%.

Mitsubishi Motors jumped 13% and Mazda Motor gained 3.86%.

Okasan’s Matsumoto said the Nikkei’s gains would be limited toward the end of the year, with foreign investors going on holidays.

“But losses will be limited as well, because of the share buybacks by Japanese firms,” he said.

Japan Nikkei share

