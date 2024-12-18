AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.89 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.95%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
DGKC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
FCCL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
FFBL 91.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
FFL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.26%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KOSM 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.76%)
MLCF 47.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
NBP 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.86 (-9.3%)
OGDC 224.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.65%)
PAEL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.41%)
PRL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.63%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 107.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.04%)
TELE 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TOMCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TREET 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.72%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,737 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.36%)
KSE100 114,185 Decreased By -675.2 (-0.59%)
KSE30 35,975 Decreased By -221.5 (-0.61%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:47am

Rescuers in Vanuatu searched on Wednesday for people trapped under rubble a day after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific nation’s capital Port Vila, killing 14 people including two Chinese nationals and damaging commercial buildings, embassies and a hospital.

More than 200 people have been injured, with rescue efforts focused on two buildings that collapsed, Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro said in a video message.

Three people trapped in a collapsed building were communicating with rescuers, he said.

“We believe there are more stuck inside,” Iavro said.

Footage posted on social media showed vehicles crushed under the debris, boulders strewn across a highway and landslides near Port Vila’s international shipping terminal. National broadcaster VBTC showed people queuing for fuel and essentials.

Australian Michael Thompson, who runs a zip line adventure business in Vanuatu, said he had helped dig people out of the rubble overnight.

“Three people have been removed alive with one in a very serious condition … incredible displays of bravery with people entering confined spaces to conduct rescues,” Thompson said in a post on Facebook.

One woman who had been pulled from the rubble later died, Iavro said. Power, water and communications remain disrupted, government and energy officials said. Triage tents have been set up outside Port Vila’s hospital to manage the influx of patients.

Ten buildings in Port Vila’s main town had major structural damage, the National Disaster Management Office said.

Basil Leodoro, an emergency doctor in Vanuatu with health emergency firm Respond Global, said in a social media post that two buildings - Billabong House and a Chinese store - had collapsed, with rescuers trying to save people.

Two Chinese nationals had died in the earthquake, China’s Ambassador to Vanuatu Li Minggang told state media on Wednesday.

Of the 14 confirmed deaths, six people had died in landslides, four in the collapsed Billabong building and four at Vila Central Hospital, the National Disaster Management office said in a report.

Concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the U.S., British, French and New Zealand embassies, collapsed in the powerful quake.

Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.1, rattled Vanuatu overnight.

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu, one reported dead

“Even just two minutes ago, we had another shock … probably wouldn’t even count how many. Loads and loads of aftershocks throughout the night,” Australian Caroline Bird, who manages a resort in Port Vila, told ABC News on Wednesday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a national disaster committee has declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew for seven days in the worst-affected areas. International assistance has been sought.

The United States Agency for International Development said it was sending a team to Vanuatu, where it keeps relief supplies pre-positioned in Port Vila. Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said two military planes would fly to Vanuatu on Wednesday morning with a medical assistance team, and a search and rescue team.

“This is a very significant incident and we hold anxiety about how it will unfold,” he told ABC Radio.

France’s ambassador to Vanuatu, Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer, said a French military helicopter had arrived from New Caledonia with satellite communications and military engineers Port Vila’s international airport would be closed to commercial airlines for 72 hours, to allow medical and emergency aircraft to land, Airports Vanuatu CEO Jason Rakau told VBTC.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated 116,000 people, around one-third of the country’s population, had been affected by the earthquake.

The tropical island nation, located on the seismically active ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, is ranked among the world’s most at-risk countries for natural disasters and extreme weather events.

earthquake Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories