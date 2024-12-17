AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 197.01 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.72%)
BOP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.65%)
FCCL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.73%)
FFBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.77%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.43%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.08%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 231.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.68%)
PAEL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (7.66%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 212.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.52%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.38%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.02%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
TRG 61.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.9%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,506 Increased By 159.3 (1.29%)
BR30 39,416 Increased By 316.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 116,398 Increased By 228.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,745 Increased By 85.8 (0.23%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu, one reported dead

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:37am

WELLINGTON: An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila on Tuesday, damaging buildings and cars with at least one person reported killed.

Vanuatu state broadcaster VBTC showed footage of vehicles crushed in a building collapse on a street lined with retailers.

The broadcaster reported one person had been trapped in a collapsed building.

Other footage posted on social media showed buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the US, British, French and New Zealand embassies.

“Our High Commission building, which is co-located with the United States, the French and the United Kingdom, has sustained significant damage,” a spokesperson for New Zealand’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

There were communications outages across the country, the statement added.

Police reported at least one person had been killed and injured people had been taken to hospital, according to Dan McGarry, a journalist with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project based in Vanuatu, in a post on X.

“I saw three people seriously injured on gurneys waiting treatment,” he said.

“There is substantial damage around town. We’ve got a building that has pancaked,” McGarry told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview.

The road connecting Port Vila to its main port was blocked by landslides, he added.

Reuters was not able to immediately able to confirm the casualty figures, with authorities in Vanuatu not reachable for comment.

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits El Salvador

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The US Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu.

Authorities in the US, Australia and New Zealand said there was no tsunami threat to their territories.

australia earthquake US Geological Survey Port Vila Vanuatu

Comments

200 characters

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu, one reported dead

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories