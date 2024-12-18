PTA resumes issuance of Class Licenses for Data Services

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed the issuance of Class Licenses for Data Services in Pakistan, said a press release.

VPN service providers are required to obtain the Class License for Data Services to offer VPN and related services within the country.

This initiative reflects PTA’s ongoing commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while ensuring the interests of users and stakeholders are safeguarded.

Interested applicants can access the detailed application process and requirements on PTA’s official website.

