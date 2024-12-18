AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-18

Mozzam nominated as convener of LCCI panel

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: Mozzam Waheed has been officially nominated as the convener of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on Manufacturers of Gems and Jewellery for 2024-25.

The nomination was made by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, who recognized Mozzam’s dedication and leadership potential for this key role in the industry.

The nomination letter was handed over to Mozzam Waheed in a formal ceremony, where the Vice President of LCCI Shahid Nazir Chaudhry congratulated him and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the committee. Mozzam, known for his commitment to the gems and jewellery sector, vowed to use his full capabilities to enhance the industry and address its challenges.

In a strategic move, Mozzam Waheed appointed Muhammad Ameer Ali as the co-convener of the committee to assist in the smooth functioning of the group. Additionally, the LCCI has directed Mozzam and his team to form a 10-member committee within 30 days to ensure efficient operations and promote collaboration among manufacturers.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mozzam Waheed emphasized his dedication to working tirelessly for the betterment of the gems and jewellery community, highlighting the importance of collective efforts to uplift the sector and strengthen its global presence. The committee, under Mozzam’s leadership, aims to address key issues faced by the industry, foster innovation, and support sustainable growth within the gems and jewellery sector.

Meanwhile, in another development Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Deputy Mayor of Lahore, Ejaz Hafeez, has been appointed as the Convener of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce’s Standing Committee for LDA and District Administration Liaison. He has been appointed to this position for the year 2024-25 by the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Mian Abuzar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad Mozzam Waheed

Comments

200 characters

Mozzam nominated as convener of LCCI panel

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Fazl urges govt to notify madrassa bill immediately

Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

Read more stories