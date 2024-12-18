Mozzam nominated as convener of LCCI panel

LAHORE: Mozzam Waheed has been officially nominated as the convener of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on Manufacturers of Gems and Jewellery for 2024-25.

The nomination was made by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, who recognized Mozzam’s dedication and leadership potential for this key role in the industry.

The nomination letter was handed over to Mozzam Waheed in a formal ceremony, where the Vice President of LCCI Shahid Nazir Chaudhry congratulated him and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the committee. Mozzam, known for his commitment to the gems and jewellery sector, vowed to use his full capabilities to enhance the industry and address its challenges.

In a strategic move, Mozzam Waheed appointed Muhammad Ameer Ali as the co-convener of the committee to assist in the smooth functioning of the group. Additionally, the LCCI has directed Mozzam and his team to form a 10-member committee within 30 days to ensure efficient operations and promote collaboration among manufacturers.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mozzam Waheed emphasized his dedication to working tirelessly for the betterment of the gems and jewellery community, highlighting the importance of collective efforts to uplift the sector and strengthen its global presence. The committee, under Mozzam’s leadership, aims to address key issues faced by the industry, foster innovation, and support sustainable growth within the gems and jewellery sector.

Meanwhile, in another development Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Deputy Mayor of Lahore, Ejaz Hafeez, has been appointed as the Convener of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce’s Standing Committee for LDA and District Administration Liaison. He has been appointed to this position for the year 2024-25 by the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Mian Abuzar.

