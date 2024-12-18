AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Sri Lankan shares rise for 16th straight session

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday closed higher and marked their 16th consecutive session of gains, with energy stocks outpacing losses in financials.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.11% to 14,516.46. The index has risen about 13% in the last 16 sessions, marking its longest winning run in at least two years.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 223.5 million shares from 211 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.8 million), compared with 8.28 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 469.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of shares worth 6.22 billion rupees, data showed.

