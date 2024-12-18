Sri Lankan shares rise for 16th straight session

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday closed higher and marked their 16th consecutive session of gains, with energy stocks outpacing losses in financials.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.11% to 14,516.46. The index has risen about 13% in the last 16 sessions, marking its longest winning run in at least two years.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 223.5 million shares from 211 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.8 million), compared with 8.28 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 469.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of shares worth 6.22 billion rupees, data showed.