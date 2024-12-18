BD issues new tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 1.

Floods in Bangladesh in August and October caused huge damage to crops, destroying an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain amid soaring food prices.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after the contract award.