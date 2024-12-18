AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Cotton market remains steady with improved volume

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs16,000 to Rs17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs6,500 to Rs7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs16,500 to Rs17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs16,500 to Rs17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,400 to Rs9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,500 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs18,800 to Rs18,900 per maund.

600 bales of Dharki, 600 bales of Ghotki, 400 bales of Ubaro (Primark) were sold at Rs18,600 to Rs18,700 per maund, 400 bales of Dadu, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs18,600 to Rs18,700 per maund (Primark), 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs18,000 per maund (stock), 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs17,300 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs17,125 to Rs17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs17,200 per maund (stock), 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs17,200 per maund and 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

