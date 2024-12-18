WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 17, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Dec-24 13-Dec-24 12-Dec-24 11-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104765 0.104805 0.104845 0.104774 Euro 0.800927 0.802291 0.798901 0.79996 Japanese yen 0.004958 0.0049887 0.0050001 0.0050155 U.K. pound 0.964843 0.964496 0.970089 0.969819 U.S. dollar 0.762933 0.762779 0.761511 0.761359 Algerian dinar 0.0056994 0.0057006 0.0056968 Australian dollar 0.486522 0.485661 0.488662 0.48529 Botswana pula 0.0561519 0.0562168 0.0563518 0.0561883 Brazilian real 0.126096 0.1263 0.128196 0.126233 Brunei dollar 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685 0.567712 Canadian dollar 0.535998 0.536729 0.537911 Chilean peso 0.0007759 0.0007818 0.0007804 0.0007829 Czech koruna 0.0319875 0.0320657 0.0318544 0.031856 Danish krone 0.10738 0.107588 0.107116 0.10727 Indian rupee 0.0089941 0.0089907 0.0089723 0.0089738 Israeli New Shekel 0.211456 0.212296 0.213249 0.212433 Korean won 0.0005325 0.0005329 0.000532 0.0005331 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48068 2.47767 2.47798 Malaysian ringgit 0.17105 0.171296 0.171744 0.17202 Mauritian rupee 0.0161732 0.0160918 0.0161853 0.0162324 Mexican peso 0.0378725 0.0378701 0.037757 New Zealand dollar 0.440098 0.439895 0.441638 0.44155 Norwegian krone 0.0683619 0.0687139 0.0685515 0.0683023 Omani rial 1.98422 1.98052 1.98013 Peruvian sol 0.204213 0.204997 Philippine peso 0.0130635 0.0130817 0.0130794 0.0131364 Polish zloty 0.188049 0.18724 0.18692 0.187398 Qatari riyal 0.209597 0.209206 0.209165 Russian ruble 0.0074134 0.0073748 0.0073257 0.0073725 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203449 0.20307 0.203029 Singapore dollar 0.565513 0.566112 0.566685 0.567712 South African rand 0.0428104 0.0430958 0.0425909 Swedish krona 0.069925 0.0696735 0.0694696 0.0694621 Swiss franc 0.854731 0.853411 0.858718 0.861851 Thai baht 0.0223596 0.0224175 0.0224993 0.0225468 Trinidadian dollar 0.112928 0.112921 0.11271 0.112779 U.A.E. dirham 0.207742 0.207355 0.207314 Uruguayan peso 0.0171983 0.0171188 0.0171972 0.017135 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

