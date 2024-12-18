AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Dec 18, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-18

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 17, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Dec-24      13-Dec-24      12-Dec-24      11-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104765       0.104805       0.104845       0.104774
Euro                             0.800927       0.802291       0.798901        0.79996
Japanese yen                     0.004958      0.0049887      0.0050001      0.0050155
U.K. pound                       0.964843       0.964496       0.970089       0.969819
U.S. dollar                      0.762933       0.762779       0.761511       0.761359
Algerian dinar                                 0.0056994      0.0057006      0.0056968
Australian dollar                0.486522       0.485661       0.488662        0.48529
Botswana pula                   0.0561519      0.0562168      0.0563518      0.0561883
Brazilian real                   0.126096         0.1263       0.128196       0.126233
Brunei dollar                    0.565513       0.566112       0.566685       0.567712
Canadian dollar                                 0.535998       0.536729       0.537911
Chilean peso                    0.0007759      0.0007818      0.0007804      0.0007829
Czech koruna                    0.0319875      0.0320657      0.0318544       0.031856
Danish krone                      0.10738       0.107588       0.107116        0.10727
Indian rupee                    0.0089941      0.0089907      0.0089723      0.0089738
Israeli New Shekel               0.211456       0.212296       0.213249       0.212433
Korean won                      0.0005325      0.0005329       0.000532      0.0005331
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48068                       2.47767        2.47798
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17105       0.171296       0.171744        0.17202
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161732      0.0160918      0.0161853      0.0162324
Mexican peso                    0.0378725      0.0378701                      0.037757
New Zealand dollar               0.440098       0.439895       0.441638        0.44155
Norwegian krone                 0.0683619      0.0687139      0.0685515      0.0683023
Omani rial                        1.98422                       1.98052        1.98013
Peruvian sol                                                   0.204213       0.204997
Philippine peso                 0.0130635      0.0130817      0.0130794      0.0131364
Polish zloty                     0.188049        0.18724        0.18692       0.187398
Qatari riyal                     0.209597                      0.209206       0.209165
Russian ruble                   0.0074134      0.0073748      0.0073257      0.0073725
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203449                       0.20307       0.203029
Singapore dollar                 0.565513       0.566112       0.566685       0.567712
South African rand                             0.0428104      0.0430958      0.0425909
Swedish krona                    0.069925      0.0696735      0.0694696      0.0694621
Swiss franc                      0.854731       0.853411       0.858718       0.861851
Thai baht                       0.0223596      0.0224175      0.0224993      0.0225468
Trinidadian dollar               0.112928       0.112921        0.11271       0.112779
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207742                      0.207355       0.207314
Uruguayan peso                  0.0171983      0.0171188      0.0171972       0.017135
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

