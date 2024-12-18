Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 17, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.35
Open Offer Rs 279.23
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 17
|
278.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 17
|
278.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 17
|
1.05
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 17
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 17
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 17
|
154.09
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 16
|
6,074.08
|
Nasdaq / Dec 16
|
20,173.89
|
Dow Jones / Dec 16
|
43,717.48
|
India Sensex / Dec 17
|
80,962.81
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 17
|
39,364.68
|
Hang Seng / Dec 17
|
19,777.10
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 17
|
8,214.43
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 17
|
20,290.76
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 16
|
243,059.70
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 17
|
70.82
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 17
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 17
|
2,654.67
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 17
|
69.11
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 18
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
Dadabhoy Cement / Dec 17
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited(DBCI)
|
7.11
▲ 1.00 (16.37%)
|
First Capital Equities / Dec 17
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
6.74
▲ 0.82 (13.85%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Dec 17
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
10.45
▲ 1.00 (10.58%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 17
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
18.32
▲ 1.67 (10.03%)
|
Air Link Com. / Dec 17
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
208.93
▲ 18.99 (10.00%)
|
Data Agro / Dec 17
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
126.58
▲ 11.51 (10.00%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Dec 17
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
179.55
▲ 16.32 (10.00%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Dec 17
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
63.91
▲ 5.81 (10.00%)
|
Pak Datacom / Dec 17
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
94.49
▲ 8.59 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Power / Dec 17
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
5.51
▼ -0.74 (-11.84%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Dec 17
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.19
▼ -0.51 (-10.85%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Dec 17
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
32.02
▼ -3.56 (-10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Dec 17
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
20.17
▼ -2.24 (-10.00%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Dec 17
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
53.72
▼ -5.97 (-10.00%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Dec 17
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
126.67
▼ -14.07 (-10.00%)
|
Mari Petroleum / Dec 17
Mari Petroleum Company Limited(MARI)
|
809.76
▼ -89.97 (-10.00%)
|
Quetta Textile / Dec 17
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
17.73
▼ -1.97 (-10.00%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Dec 17
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
120.57
▼ -13.37 (-9.98%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
403,228,918
▼ -0.06
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 17
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
107,379,306
▲ 3.33
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
59,584,754
▼ -0.06
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
57,023,129
▲ 0.59
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 17
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
55,947,968
▲ 3.65
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 17
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
42,917,218
▲ 1.17
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Dec 17
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
36,337,248
▲ 1.16
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 17
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
33,958,478
▼ -0.28
|
Hub Power Co. / Dec 17
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
33,067,460
▲ 11.97
Comments