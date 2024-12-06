AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

IK announces power show in Peshawar on 13th

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced a grand power show in Peshawar on December 13 to pay homage to the martyrs killed during the party’s recent rally in Islamabad.

In a message, shared on his X account, Imran lamented that party supporters had been killed “as a result of state terrorism”, adding that a “dictatorship has been established in the country”.

“Hundreds of our workers are missing,” Imran said. “The Supreme Court should now take notice of this and play its constitutional role.

“We approached the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court for serious violations of human rights, but no action was taken by the courts and the country has reached this point!” he added.

Imran’s latest message not only announced the rally but also the formation of a five-member negotiation team comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

This team will negotiate with the federal government on two points: the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26.

“If these two demands are not accepted, civil disobedience movement will be started from December 14,” Imran warned. “The government will be responsible for the results of this movement.”

