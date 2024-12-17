AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies above 100 to the US dollar

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 03:31pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied above 100 to the US dollar on Tuesday as the international payments situation stabilised following the imposition of US financial sanctions last month.

By 0840 GMT, the rouble was flat at 104.50 against the dollar, according to over-the-counter market data from banks.

The rouble weakened by 0.7% to 13.96 against the yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The rouble fell by as much as 15% against the dollar after US sanctions hit Russia’s third-largest lender Gazprombank, which handled payments for Russian energy.

The sanctions prompted panic buying of foreign currency.

The rouble has since regained some of the lost ground and stabilised above 100 to the dollar, seen by the market as the new equilibrium level, at which the Russian currency could remain for some time provided there are no new external shocks.

Russian rouble unlikely to react to expected key rate hike this week

The market was expecting support for the rouble from increased foreign currency sales by exporting companies, which need to buy roubles at the end of the month to make their corporate tax payments.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were flat at 102.96.

The Russian central bank set an official exchange rate at 102.91 to the dollar.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters
Ghalib Hussain Dec 17, 2024 04:57pm
G
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ghalib Hussain Dec 17, 2024 04:58pm
Nice
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Russian rouble steadies above 100 to the US dollar

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Read more stories