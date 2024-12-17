AGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
Malaysia keeps January crude palm oil export duty at 10%

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 01:31pm

Malaysia has maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 10% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

The world’s second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 5,001.72 ringgit ($1,120.96) per metric ton for January.

The December reference price was 4,471.39 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil lower

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a range of 2,250-to-2,400 ringgit per ton.

The maximum tax rate is set at 10% when prices exceed 4,050 ringgit a ton.

