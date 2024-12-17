AGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
New Zealand crush England to send Southee out on a high

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2024 01:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand tore through England’s batting Tuesday to crush the visitors by 423 runs in the third Test and send Tim Southee into retirement on a triumphant note.

The hosts sealed a dominant performance in Hamilton by claiming seven wickets in 41.2 overs on day four as England crumbled for 234.

It was New Zealand’s equal highest victory by runs and a complete reversal from the first two Tests, which England won easily to clinch the three-match series.

Playing on his home ground at Seddon Park, seamer Southee finished with 2-34 in his 107th and final Test, ending the career of one of New Zealand’s finest players.

He finishes with 391 Test wickets, second only to Richard Hadlee among New Zealanders.

“I want to thank New Zealand Cricket for everything you have done. My family, who are there for the ride and see the ups and downs,” said the 36-year-old Southee.

“And my team-mates. These guys have made the ride so much more enjoyable, I have loved every minute.

“And finally the fans. It is always great to turn out in front of numbers. This week has been pretty special to play at Seddon Park in front of a great crowd.”

New Zealand only needed to take nine second-innings wickets for an emphatic victory because England skipper Ben Stokes did not bat. Stokes suffered a hamstring injury on Monday. Stokes said it was disappointing to end the series in the manner England did.

“You can’t fault any of the energy or effort we put into the game,” he said.

“Obviously it’s not ideal to end a series on this note but New Zealand are a strong side and didn’t give up.

“We want to come out and win every game we play. We wanted to leave with three victories in the bag.”

England crumble

After resuming at 18-2, England never threatened their enormous target of 658, their hopes dwindling further when losing Jacob Bethell for 76, Joe Root for 54 and Harry Brook for just one before lunch.

They looked comfortable for the first hour before Root departed, having put on 104 for the third wicket with Bethell.

England’s greatest run-scorer was trapped lbw attempting to sweep left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand great Southee bows out after ‘incredible journey’

Having been given not out, New Zealand successfully reviewed, with ball-tracking showing the ball would have hit the middle stump.

It left 33-year-old Root 28 runs short of becoming the fifth player to score 13,000 Test runs.

Brook, who scored match-winning centuries in each of the first two Tests, was out cheaply for the second time at Seddon Park, caught behind off a sharply rising Will O’Rourke delivery.

Ollie Pope (17) was bowled attempting to reverse scoop pace bowler Matt Henry before Gus Atkinson’s hard-hit 43 ended when caught in the deep off Santner.

Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse fell cheaply, also trying to hit Santner out of the ground.

All-rounder Santner justified his recall by taking 4-85 to finish with seven wickets in the match, alongside scores of 76 and 49 with the bat.

