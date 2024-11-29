Trump, Sheinbaum discuss migration in Mexico amid tariff threat

WASHINGTON: Presidentelect Donald Trump said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed Wednesday to “stop” US-bound migration, a claim she was quick to publicly downplay.

Both sides described the call positively, despite it following a threat by Trump on Monday to slap a 25 percent tariff on Mexico, prompting warnings by the Mexican government of retaliation.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new president of Mexico,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“She has agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” he said, implying a shift in policy.

Sheinbaum responded quickly to Trump’s remarks, insisting that she had explained Mexico’s current “comprehensive strategy” on migration.

“Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are attended to before they reach the border,” she said on X.

“We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between government and peoples,” she added.

Sheinbaum, who became Mexico’s first woman president in October, had earlier shared brief details of the conversation alongside a picture of her smiling during a phone call.

The two leaders also discussed “strengthening collaboration on security issues” as well as “the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl,” Sheinbaum said.