AGL 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 204.95 Increased By ▲ 15.01 (7.9%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.99%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DFML 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
DGKC 106.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.13%)
FCCL 37.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.02%)
FFBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.66%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
HUBC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 7.32 (5.68%)
HUMNL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.27%)
KEL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.76%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.48%)
OGDC 227.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-2.55%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (9.62%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.35%)
PPL 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-1.61%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.19%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.33%)
TREET 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
TRG 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.37%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 68.9 (0.56%)
BR30 39,240 Increased By 139.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 115,992 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,558 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.27%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says awaiting ‘necessary conditions’ to reopen Syria embassy

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that its embassy in Syrian would reopen once the “necessary conditions” are met, after the diplomatic mission was vandalised following the ouster of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad.

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified: foreign ministry

“The reopening of the embassy in Damascus requires preparations, the most important of which is ensuring the security and safety of the embassy and its staff,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that work to that end will be pursued “as soon as the necessary conditions are provided”.

Syria Iran Bashar al Assad Iran nuclear Iran foreign ministry Syria embassy Esmaeil Baqaei

Comments

200 characters

Iran says awaiting ‘necessary conditions’ to reopen Syria embassy

KSE-100 briefly crosses 117,000 post policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Oil prices in holding pattern ahead of Federal Reserve decision

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories