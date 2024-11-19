AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 129.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.35%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.43%)
DCL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
FFL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 110.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.22%)
MLCF 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.44%)
PRL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.49%)
PTC 18.34 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.75%)
SEARL 85.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.43%)
TOMCL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.22%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.2 (0.76%)
BR30 31,398 Increased By 210.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 95,920 Increased By 923.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 29,716 Increased By 234.9 (0.8%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified: foreign ministry

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 01:03pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry Tuesday slammed as unjustified the new sanctions by the European Union and Britain against Tehran over its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“While the president of Ukraine has admitted that no Iranian ballistic missiles have been exported to Russia, the measures of the European Union and United Kingdom in applying sanctions against Iran cannot be justified,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement.

The European Union and Britain on Monday widened sanctions against Iran over its alleged support for Russia’s war on Ukraine, including targeting national seafaring company, vessels and ports used to transfer drones and missiles.

Acting in parallel, Britain also announced fresh sanctions against Iran on Monday, freezing the assets of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL).

The sanctions also included the national airline, Iran Air, for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Western accusations that it has transferred missiles or drones to Moscow for use against Kyiv.

Ahead of the new sanctions’ announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday the EU was using the “non-existent missile pretext” to target its shipping lines.

Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as ‘destabilising’

“There is no legal, logical or moral basis for such behaviour. If anything, it will only compel what it ostensibly seeks to prevent,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“Freedom of navigation is a basic principle of the law of the sea. When selectively applied by some, such shortsightedness usually tends to boomerang.”

Iran’s economy is already reeling from biting US sanctions following the unilateral withdrawal of Washington in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Baghaei said the new sanctions against Iran that “affect the interests and fundamental rights of Iranians, are clear examples of systematic violations of human rights”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all of the capacities of cooperation with its partners to ensure its interests and national security,” he added.

European Union Russia Iran Iranian ballistic missiles Esmaeil Baghaei Iran foreign policy Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line

Comments

200 characters

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified: foreign ministry

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil prices steady amid supply outages, caution over Russia-Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Aurangzeb speaks to SBP, PBA chiefs: Financing for priority sectors govt priority

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Read more stories