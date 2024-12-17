AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 6.26 (3.3%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
DGKC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.57%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
HUBC 133.05 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.68%)
OGDC 232.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.55%)
PAEL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.63%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 211.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.07%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
TREET 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,393 Increased By 223.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 36,722 Increased By 63.3 (0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans recover some ground but big Brazilian harvest looms

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on...
Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:05am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on lower-than-expected US crushing data, but the prospect of bumper South American production kept prices near four-year lows.

Soybeans edge higher, but Brazilian crop outlook caps gains

Corn futures also inched up, with traders expecting supply to tighten, while wheat was flat despite a huge Saudi purchase that lifted prices in Europe.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $9.83-1/2 a bushel at 0131 GMT, while corn inched up 0.1% to $4.45-1/2 a bushel and wheat was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel.

  • The US soybean crush declined in November from an all-time high a month earlier and fell short of most trade estimates, data from the National Oilseed Processors Association showed.

  • However, it was still the largest November crush on record, up 2.2% from a year ago, and the fourth-largest ever for any month.

  • Favourable South American crop conditions and a lack of weather threats have pressured soy futures. Brazil’s 2024/25 planting is virtually complete, consultants AgRural said on Monday, predicting a harvest of 171.5 million metric tons.

  • Brazil is the world’s largest soybean producer and exporter.

  • In wheat, Euronext futures reached a seven-week high on Monday after Saudi Arabia’s buying agency purchased 804,000 tons of wheat in a tender, above the 595,000 tons it originally sought.

  • The Saudi tender and reports of rising prices and slowing shipments in Russia put attention on a possible dwindling of Russian supply that flooded the market for much of this year.

  • Cereal fields in Europe are generally in good condition after a dry, mild spell helped them recover from a soggy start to autumn, though grain belts around the Black Sea are lacking hardiness for winter, the EU’s crop monitoring service said.

  • Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Monday but net buyers of corn, traders said.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans recover some ground but big Brazilian harvest looms

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories