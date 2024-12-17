Soybeans recover some ground but big Brazilian harvest looms

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on lower-than-expected US crushing data, but the prospect of bumper South American production kept prices near four-year lows.

Soybeans edge higher, but Brazilian crop outlook caps gains

Corn futures also inched up, with traders expecting supply to tighten, while wheat was flat despite a huge Saudi purchase that lifted prices in Europe.

Fundamentals