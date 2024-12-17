AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.45%)
BOP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.59%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.3%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 133.49 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.62%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.6%)
PAEL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.49%)
PIBTL 9.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 211.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.69%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
TREET 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,437 Increased By 267.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,747 Increased By 88.1 (0.24%)
Dec 17, 2024
China stocks drop to 1-1/2-week low as investors eye more stimulus details

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 09:53am

SINGAPORE: China and Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday, as investors were disappointed by the lack of detail in authorities’ stimulus plans, although automakers and battery shares helped support the mainland blue-chip index.

China stocks weaken after disappointing consumer data

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.57% at 3,366.89 points and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.39% to 19,718.56, with each touching their lowest levels since Dec. 6.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.34%, with automakers and communications sub-indexes climbing more than 1% each.

  • The mainland indexes notched weekly losses last week as a readout from the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference repeated pledges to support consumption and growth but had no new details to excite financial markets.

  • The economy appears to be weakening, as data released on Monday revealed that China’s consumption slowed more than anticipated in November. Retail sales increased by only 3% last month, significantly lower than October’s 4.8% growth and the 4.6% forecast by economists.

  • Investors tend to speculate heading in to official meetings and then unwind their positions, said Steven Leung, executive director at broker UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, who expects the Hang Seng to oscillate around 20,000 until the year-end.

  • “After the recent selloff, the market should find some support at this level … there’s not enough momentum to lift the index too much for the rest of the year.”

  • Mainland stocks are heading for their best year since 2016 and the Hang Seng its largest calendar-year gain since 2017, with a 16% rise for the year so far, though foreign investors have largely kept to the sidelines.

  • Official data showed a record $45.7 billion outflow from China’s capital markets last month, suggesting heavy foreign selling as the election of Donald Trump as US President has investors bracing for tariffs and unpredictability.

  • After the current session, Hong Kong markets have only five full trading days remaining this year, and investors are closely monitoring US rates, as the US Federal Reserve is expected to announce an interest rate cut on Wednesday.

China and Hong Kong stocks

