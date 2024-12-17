AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-17

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved establishment of a new agency namely National Targeting Centre (NTC) aimed at extending requisite support to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its early operationalisation, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting, Revenue Division apprised the federal cabinet that traditional methods of enforcing border controls could no longer match the increasing volumes of goods, passengers and vehicular traffic, entering or exiting national boundaries.

Technology-enabled platforms like the National Targeting Centre (NTC) which allowed collaborative inter-agency border controls, were therefore becoming important in facilitation of cross-border movements as well as in smarter enforcement.

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

According to the united Nations office on Drugs and crime (UNODC), the NTC “employs advanced technologies and intelligence analysis to identify and prioritise potential threats related to the movement of passengers and cargo.

Through comprehensive risk assessments, it enables border control agencies to allocate resources efficiently, respond effectively to high-risk targets and foster collaboration among various government agencies.” Through the NTC, various agencies like customs, FIA, Immigration, ANF and other LEAs would be required to share information and profiles for coordinated targeting to effectively curb crimes like smuggling, human trafficking and money laundering etc.

The cabinet was further apprised that globally, NTCs are hosted and managed by customs administrations as ‘lead agencies ‘due to their broader anti-smuggling mandate and jurisdiction over the cross border movement of persons and goods across land, sea and air. Often, these centres provide the needed platform for multi-agency contribution, enabling physical co-location of different agencies through their respective liaison officers.

The Revenue Division highlighted that customs as the lead agency had successfully implemented Pakistan Single Window(PSW), which, through the Integrated Risk Management System, allowed other government agencies to target their respective risks in international trade. This system could be leveraged as one of the main pillars in timely establishment of the NTC in Pakistan.

Moreover, during the meeting of the Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee chaired by the Prime Minister on October 17,2019, the FBR was assigned the task for integration of anti-smuggling/trade data with a central database.

It was apprised that the FBR intended to establish a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) under the customs wing for NTC with technical assistance from development partners.

Drawing from international best practices, the said PMU would engage with all stakeholders for developing and implementing a detailed project design document for establishing NTC including a legal framework, governance and operational set-up as well as a robust Information and Communications Technology (ICT) platform. It was informed that an inter-ministerial meeting in this regard had already been held on August 24, 2024, bringing all relevant stakeholders on board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs Federal Cabinet FBR UNODC Revenue Division cross border National Targeting Centre

Comments

200 characters

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories