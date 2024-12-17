Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Overall Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a growth of -0.64 percent during the first four months (July-October) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output increased by 0.02 per cent for October 2024 when compared with October 2023 and decreased by 2.24 per cent when compared with September 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for October 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

Jul-Sept LSM sector shows growth of -0.76pc

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for October 2024 is 109.10. QIM estimated for July-October, 2024-25 is 109.63.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.64 per cent are, food (0.28), tobacco (0.41), textile (0.45) garments (2.44), petroleum products (0.09), automobiles (0.69), cement (-0.76), iron and steel products (-0.63), electrical equipment (-0.71), machinery and equipment (-0.31), and furniture (-2.39).

The production in July-October 2024-25 as compared to July-October 2023-24 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, iron and steel products, and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July-October 2024-25 compared to July-October 2023-24 are food (2.22 per cent), tobacco (33.01 per cent), textile (2.60 per cent), wearing apparel (16.09 per cent), wood products (1.22 per cent), paper & board (3.44 per cent), coke and petroleum products (1.33 per cent), pharmaceuticals (2.02 per cent) chemicals (0.02 per cent), chemicals products (-6.16 per cent), fertilisers (3.82 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (0.03 per cent), automobiles (42.86 per cent) and other transport equipment (23.56 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during July-October 2024-25 compared to July-October 2023-24 are; rubber products (3.39 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (15.05 per cent), iron & steel products, (12.42 per cent), fabricated metal (24.61 per cent), electrical equipment (21.38 per cent), machinery and equipment (51.75) and furniture (60.34 per cent).

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 1.33 per cent as its indices went up to 93.52 in July-October 2024-25 compared to 92.28 in July-October 2023-24. However it stood at 72.69 indices and decreased by 28.40 per cent when compared to 101.52 September 2024 and decreased by 18.97 per cent when compared to 89.71 in October 2023.

High-speed diesel witnessed 3.31 per cent growth as its output remained 1.810 billion litres in July-October 2024-25 compared to 1.752 billion litres in July-October 2023-24.

