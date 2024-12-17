AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-17

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

Tahir Amin Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Overall Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a growth of -0.64 percent during the first four months (July-October) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output increased by 0.02 per cent for October 2024 when compared with October 2023 and decreased by 2.24 per cent when compared with September 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for October 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

Jul-Sept LSM sector shows growth of -0.76pc

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for October 2024 is 109.10. QIM estimated for July-October, 2024-25 is 109.63.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.64 per cent are, food (0.28), tobacco (0.41), textile (0.45) garments (2.44), petroleum products (0.09), automobiles (0.69), cement (-0.76), iron and steel products (-0.63), electrical equipment (-0.71), machinery and equipment (-0.31), and furniture (-2.39).

The production in July-October 2024-25 as compared to July-October 2023-24 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, iron and steel products, and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July-October 2024-25 compared to July-October 2023-24 are food (2.22 per cent), tobacco (33.01 per cent), textile (2.60 per cent), wearing apparel (16.09 per cent), wood products (1.22 per cent), paper & board (3.44 per cent), coke and petroleum products (1.33 per cent), pharmaceuticals (2.02 per cent) chemicals (0.02 per cent), chemicals products (-6.16 per cent), fertilisers (3.82 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (0.03 per cent), automobiles (42.86 per cent) and other transport equipment (23.56 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during July-October 2024-25 compared to July-October 2023-24 are; rubber products (3.39 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (15.05 per cent), iron & steel products, (12.42 per cent), fabricated metal (24.61 per cent), electrical equipment (21.38 per cent), machinery and equipment (51.75) and furniture (60.34 per cent).

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 1.33 per cent as its indices went up to 93.52 in July-October 2024-25 compared to 92.28 in July-October 2023-24. However it stood at 72.69 indices and decreased by 28.40 per cent when compared to 101.52 September 2024 and decreased by 18.97 per cent when compared to 89.71 in October 2023.

High-speed diesel witnessed 3.31 per cent growth as its output remained 1.810 billion litres in July-October 2024-25 compared to 1.752 billion litres in July-October 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS LSMI LSM Large Scale Manufacturing LSM output LSM sector LSMI QIM akistan Bureau of Statistics

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories