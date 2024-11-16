AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-16

Jul-Sept LSM sector shows growth of -0.76pc

Tahir Amin Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Overall Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a growth of -0.76 per cent during the first quarter (July- September) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output increased by 0.46 per cent for September 2024 when compared with August 2024 and decreased by 1.92 per cent when compared with September 2023.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for September 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for September, 2024 is 111.95. QIM estimated for July-September 2024-25 is 109.9

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.76% are, food (0.28), tobacco (0.46),

Textile (0.55), garments (2.58), petroleum products (0.56), automobiles (0.45), cement (-1.03), iron and steel products (-0.64), electrical equipment (-0.81), machinery and equipment (-0.26), and furniture (-2.66).

The production In July-September 2024-25 as compared to July-September 2023-24 has Increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, iron and steel products, and furniture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy PBS LSMI LSM Large Scale Manufacturing LSM sector LSMI QIM

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Sept LSM sector shows growth of -0.76pc

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories