ISLAMABAD: The Overall Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a growth of -0.76 per cent during the first quarter (July- September) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output increased by 0.46 per cent for September 2024 when compared with August 2024 and decreased by 1.92 per cent when compared with September 2023.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for September 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for September, 2024 is 111.95. QIM estimated for July-September 2024-25 is 109.9

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.76% are, food (0.28), tobacco (0.46),

Textile (0.55), garments (2.58), petroleum products (0.56), automobiles (0.45), cement (-1.03), iron and steel products (-0.64), electrical equipment (-0.81), machinery and equipment (-0.26), and furniture (-2.66).

The production In July-September 2024-25 as compared to July-September 2023-24 has Increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, iron and steel products, and furniture.

