Shah Abdul Latif University signs MoU with AIPS

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

HYDERABAD: On Monday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) to enhance cooperation in promoting higher education, research, and academic exchanges.

The MoU was formally signed at the Syndicate Hall of SALU, in the presence of distinguished faculty members and officials. Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushik, Vice Chancellor of SALU, and Dr. Matthew Cook, President of AIPS, were among the signatories, along with Dr. Aalia Sohail, Director of AIPS, and Dr. Siraj Ahmed Soomro, Chairman of the Department of Pakistan Studies at SALU.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushik welcomed the guests and emphasized the longstanding and trustworthy relationship between Pakistan and the United States. He expressed optimism that the partnership would open new avenues for academic collaboration, research, and international projects.

“America is a trusted friend of Pakistan, and this agreement marks a new chapter in our academic relations,” Dr. Khushik remarked. He further appreciated Dr. Cook’s extensive knowledge of Sindh, mentioning that the author of six books on the region brought a wealth of expertise that would be invaluable to the collaboration.

Dr. Khushik emphasized the importance of academic collaboration to promote research and facilitate the exchange of faculty and students. He expressed appreciation for the initiatives being taken to advance higher education at SALU. The MoU aligns with SALU’s broader strategy to strengthen its research capabilities and expand its international network, VC stated.

Dr. Cook, in his address, expressed his honour in being part of the initiative, highlighting that the MoU would create opportunities for both SALU and AIPS to engage in joint research, academic exchanges, and mutual projects. “This MoU will greatly benefit both institutions by fostering stronger academic linkages and facilitating valuable scholarly exchanges,” he said.

