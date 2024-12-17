AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Defamation suit: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of IK’s plea

Recorder Report Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 07:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of an application of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging a trial court’s decision not to summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for recording his statement in a defamation suit.

Imran Khan in his application raised legal objections to the trial court’s decision in the defamation case filed against him.

Imran’s counsel argued that PM Shehbaz had filed a defamation suit against Imran Khan in 2017 but was not summoned to record his statement, instead relying on a written affidavit.

He said that, under the law, the plaintiff must appear personally in court to record his statement in the defamation suit.

He highlighted that the trial court had dismissed objections to the Prime Minister’s non-appearance and allowed the statement to be recorded through an affidavit.

The counsel prayed to the court to set aside the trial court’s decision and asked PM Shehbaz to appear in person to record his statement in the suit.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the application.

PM Shehbaz had filed a defamation suit in 2017 for the recovery of damages from Imran Khan for accusing him of offering rupees ten billion to the latter through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the Panama Papers case.

The plaintiff said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him and sought a decree for recovery of rupees ten billion as compensation from the defendant for the publication of defamatory content.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Imran Khan defamation suit

Comments

200 characters

Defamation suit: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of IK’s plea

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories