Defamation suit: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of IK’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of an application of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging a trial court’s decision not to summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for recording his statement in a defamation suit.

Imran Khan in his application raised legal objections to the trial court’s decision in the defamation case filed against him.

Imran’s counsel argued that PM Shehbaz had filed a defamation suit against Imran Khan in 2017 but was not summoned to record his statement, instead relying on a written affidavit.

He said that, under the law, the plaintiff must appear personally in court to record his statement in the defamation suit.

He highlighted that the trial court had dismissed objections to the Prime Minister’s non-appearance and allowed the statement to be recorded through an affidavit.

The counsel prayed to the court to set aside the trial court’s decision and asked PM Shehbaz to appear in person to record his statement in the suit.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the application.

PM Shehbaz had filed a defamation suit in 2017 for the recovery of damages from Imran Khan for accusing him of offering rupees ten billion to the latter through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the Panama Papers case.

The plaintiff said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him and sought a decree for recovery of rupees ten billion as compensation from the defendant for the publication of defamatory content.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024