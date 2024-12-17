AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

BankIslami achieves 2024 Euro Clearing Quality Recognition Award

Press Release Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:02am

KARACHI: BankIslami recently won the “2024 Euro Clearing Quality Recognition Award” from JP Morgan for achieving an impressive MT202 STP Rate of 99.37%.

Amin Khowaja, CEO of JP Morgan Pakistan, presented the award to BankIslami’s President & CEO, Rizwan Ata, along with Deputy CEO Imran H Shaikh and other prominent individuals of BankIslami. This award showcases the achievements of the bank while being fully Shariah compliant and aligning with the essential role it plays in financial institutions for its customers.

Rizwan Ata, President & CEO, said, “Obtaining recognition from a well-known financial sector entity like JP Morgan represents the efforts of every individual working as a BankIslami member and highly portrays the efforts we bring in as a team. We are focused on prioritizing new standards in the industry and providing great value and services to our stakeholders.”

Imran H. Shaikh at the event stated: “This achievement highlights how the bank keeps growing and enhancing its services while generating new ideas with seamless services, making sure to accommodate our customers’ evolving necessities.”

