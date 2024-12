KARACHI: Gold prices saw a moderate decline on Monday, reflecting a slight dip in global rates, traders said. Gold lost Rs800 per tola and Rs687, going down to Rs277, 000 and Rs237, 482, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association. Local silver prices held steady at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams.

The open market traded gold at Rs283, 200 per tola, differing from the rates set by the association.

