AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

Indian rupee logs record closing low

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined to its weakest closing level on record on Monday hurt by a rise in US bond yields, weakness in the Chinese yuan and data which showed that India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record high in November.

The rupee closed at 84.8625 against the US dollar, down nearly 0.1% on the day.

India’s merchandise trade deficit rose to $37.84 billion in November, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government. Economists had expected the deficit to be $23.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

In October, the merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.14 billion.

A decline in the yuan and elevated US bond yields had weighed on the rupee through the session and the currency declined further after the trade data was released close to the end of the session.

The dollar index was slightly higher at 106.9 while the offshore Chinese yuan slipped 0.2% to 7.29 per dollar.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed in Asia trading at 4.38% after rising 7 basis points on Friday while the 1-year Treasury yield rose to 4.27% with investors’ focus turning to the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.

“While there’s potential for a short-term pullback in USD due to year-end seasonality and stretched positioning, any dips may be seen as a buying opportunity,” Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said in a note.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points this week and investors will keep an eye on any hawkish revisions to policymakers’ interest rate projections.

