Markets Print 2024-12-17

Cotton market: Mills sideline in absence of guiding factors

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

