KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.035 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,946 Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.224 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 3.762 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.824 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.996 billion), Silver (PKR 1.400 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 922.338 million), Natural Gas (PKR 296.529 million), SP 500 (PKR 273.419 million), Copper (PKR 236.843 million), Palladium (PKR 53.865 million), Aluminium (PKR 14.913 million),DJ (PKR 12.264 million), Japan Equity (PKR 11.017 million) and Brent (PKR 6.595 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots amounting to PKR 11.605 million were traded.

