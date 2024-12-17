AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

DRAP issues recall alert for many substandard drugs

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert for a numbers of drugs following declared substandard and contaminated quality by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Karachi.

In an advisory, the DRAP has directed the National Regulatory Field Force therapeutic goods industry, manufactures of oral liquid preparations and healthcare professionals to recall products, hold other batches, screen raw materials, compliance and follow set guidelines in true letter and spirit.

The DRAP issued recall alert for following drugs: (i) Substandard dexyken 300 mg tablet batch No Kf23006 Manufactured By M/s Kanel Pharma, Plot 6, Street SS-3, Rawat Industrial Estate, Islamabad; (ii) Substandard Nocox Tablets Batch No 8463 Manufactured by M/s Alfalah Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, 12-Km Lahore Road, Jamal Park, Sheikhupura; and (iii) Contaminated Propylene Glycol (Batch # YF01210911) Allegedly Manufactured by M/s Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industry Co Ltd, China.

It said:

(i) Di-Ethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) contaminated propylene glycol (PG) when used in oral liquid preparations can lead to serious health risks. When ingested, EG and DEG are converted into toxic metabolites that can affect the central nervous system and heart. Moreover, it can also cause kidney damage which may lead to fatal consequences. Federal Government Analyst, Central Drugs Laboratory Karachi vide test/analysis No RM-10-24-000624 dated 19-11-2024 declared the sample of propylene glycol (raw material) sent to CDL Karachi by a licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer in compliance to advisory issued by DRAP vide No 03-41/2023-QC dated 01-12-2023. The supply chain of this raw material is still under investigation.

(ii) Dexibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used to reduce inflammation and pain in conditions such as arthritis. The identified quality issue with these tablets may result in Reduced Efficacy, depending on the degree of substandard quality and the patient’s condition. Vulnerable populations, including elderly patients and those with existing gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, or renal conditions, may be at a higher risk.

(iii) Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used to reduce inflammation and pain in conditions such as arthritis. The identified quality issue with these tablets may result in Reduced Efficacy, depending on the degree of substandard quality and the patient’s condition. Vulnerable populations, including elderly patients and those with existing gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, or renal conditions, may be at a higher risk.

The Regulatory Field Force has directed to take increase surveillance for identification of above mentioned contaminated batch of propylene glycol in the market and is investigating the entire supply chain of this batch. The Regulatory Field Force has also been instructed to seize all oral preparations manufactured using the same batch of propylene glycol if found in the market.

Manufacturers of therapeutic goods are required to follow these instructions: (i) Recall Products: If any batch was manufactured using the same lot of propylene glycol that has been identified as contaminated, all finished products from local and export markets should be recalled.

(ii) Hold Other Batches: All finished products manufactured from the same lot of propylene glycol should be kept on hold. These products should be tested for EG/DEG contamination before releasing them into the supply chain. (iii) Screen Raw Materials: Before using them in the manufacturing of oral liquid preparations, all raw materials should be screened for contamination with EG and DEG.

(iv) Compliance: Ensure compliance with all directives issued by DRAP to safeguard public health from contaminated products. (v) Follow Guidelines: Adhere to the pharmacopoeia monograph and WHO guidelines for testing EG/DEG in oral liquid preparations during the analysis of both raw materials and finished products.

The DRAP is committed to supporting the industry in maintaining rigorous quality control and testing procedures to prevent any potential harm caused by contaminated products. The DRAP requests healthcare professionals to stay updated with advisories and recalls. Patients should be educated about the risks and symptoms of EG toxicity. Close monitoring of patients using the affected products is crucial, and any adverse events should be reported to national or provincial pharma co vigilance centres.

Consumers should stay informed about the latest advisories and recalls from DRAP. If they have experienced any problem or unusual symptoms after using oral liquid preparations, seek medical attention immediately and report the incident to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan/ National Pharma co vigilance Centre.

All therapeutic goods must be obtained from licensed pharmacies and other authorised/ licensed retail outlets. The authenticity and condition of products should be carefully checked. Seek advice from your pharmacists or other healthcare professionals in case of any doubt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DRAP

Comments

200 characters

DRAP issues recall alert for many substandard drugs

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories